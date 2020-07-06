Berks County police searching for missing 85-year-old man

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Amity police in Berks County are asking for public assistance in finding 85-year-old John Buck who was last seen Monday afternoon and is believed to be at risk of harm or injury.

Police say Buck was last seen around 1:30 p.m. near Pine Lane, Douglassville, and was driving a tan 2012 Chevrolet Malibu with a PA handicap license plate bearing 37567PD.

Buck is described as 5’10, 220 pounds, with gray short hair and blue eyes. He is wearing a green Hawaiian shirt, green shorts, black compression socks, and tan bedroom slippers.

Anyone with information on Buck’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Amity Police Department at (610) 655-4911.