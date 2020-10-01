Berks County police searching for missing children

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Mohnton Boro police are asking for public assistance in finding a missing 4-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy; both are believed to be at special risk of harm or injury.

Police are searching for Mya Rollman, 4, and Nathan Rollman, 3.

Mya is described as 3’0, 36 lbs, with blonde curly hair, blue eyes, and last seen wearing flower leggings, an orange-colored shirt, and gold slides. Nathan is described as the same height and weight and last seen wearing blue jeans, a grey shirt, and black boots.

Police say Zachary Rollman is driving a 4-door black Chevrolet 2016 Colorado pick-up truck with the license ZNF-0964. He was last seen near Mohnton Borough Park in Berks County, Thursday between 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately at 610-777-6909.

