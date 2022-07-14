(WHTM) — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty is expanding its footprint in Central Pennsylvania.

It is part of a merger between the real estate giant and Brownstone Real Estate, which is a Hershey-based company. It will be helping them consolidate their market share in Lebanon and Dauphin counties.

About 40 agents will be joining 1,3000 agents and 300 employees at Berkshire Hathaway. They say their company’s similar hometown ideology was a match and a part of the decision to go forward.

“There has to be the right culture fit of integrity and doing business and being productive and doing things the right way,” CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Rod Messick said. “Caring for the consumer, making sure the consumer and the agent are considered the center of the transaction.”

The terms of the merger have not been disclosed at this time.