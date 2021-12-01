Berwick Police search for two missing children, call on Midstate counties for help

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Berwick Police Department is calling attention to Midstate counties to help with their search for a four-year-old and six-year-old. Both children, Zoe and Devin Wilkerson, were last seen with Olivia Wilkerson, 33, in the area of the 200 block of East 2nd Street in Berwick Borough, Columbia County.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 1, police believe both children may be at risk of harm or injury.

The children were last seen “being taken by” Wilkerson on Tuesday, Nov. 30, just before midnight, according to the police report.

It is believed that Wilkerson is operating a white 2011 GMC Arcadia with the DE registration PC283300 and that they are heading to an unknown location in Southeastern Pa. Anyone with information about their location should call 911 or the Berwick Police Department at 570-784-6300.

