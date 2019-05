Bethesda Mission says beloved Executive Director Chuck Wingate passed away Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The Bethesda Mission says it's beloved Executive Director, Chuck Wingate, passed away on Tuesday.

In a tweet from the mission, Wingate passed away after a battle with heart disease.

Wingate served as the mission's Executive Director for 8 years. His colleagues say he was a trusted friend, effective leader with a keen intellect.

Wingate leaves behind a wife, children, and grandchildren.