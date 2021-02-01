Beyond the Forecast: Heaviest snow heading across the Midstate now

The heaviest snow is happening this afternoon and evening after a lull in the activity earlier today. These bands continue to roll in from east to west as the developing low stalls along the New Jersey coast. We are already seeing reports of snow totals in the Cumberland Valley closing in on a foot! Snow totals could approach 10 inches to a foot over a broad swath of the Midstate based on current radar trends.

More scattered showers will continue after the heaviest snow this evening (after 7 PM). Overnight at this point we expect less than 3 inches of additional accumulation.