LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — There is a new non-profit that has opened in Lebanon County. Hoping to get more people on bikes.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Lebanon Bicycle Recycle plans on rebuilding bikes and delivering refurbished tonnes.

Photojournalist Evan Harants has their story You can watch it in the player above.