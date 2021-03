MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Mifflin County police chief says a barn fire this past weekend was most likely the result of arson.

What is now known as the “Biden Barn” in Reedsville, Mifflin Co., was destroyed Saturday morning.

The barn had the words Biden and Harris painted on it, and was used as a place for events during the 2020 election cycle.

Organizers have raised nearly $20,000 to rebuild the barn.

Local first responders say no one was hurt as a result of the fire.