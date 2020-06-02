Biden to respond to protests in Philadelphia Tuesday morning

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to members of the press at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. The police killing of George Floyd and the civil and political unrest that’s rocked the nation in the week since has the potential to reshape Joe Biden’s vice-presidential selection process. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Joe Biden will be delivering remarks in Philadelphia Tuesday, June 2, on the civil unrest facing communities across America.

This after the Pennsylvania National Guard was brought to support Philadelphia Monday morning after protests continue following the death of George Floyd.

According to our ABC affiliate 6abc, officials in Philadelphia closed off much of the center of the city Sunday after peaceful protests turned into a night of destruction with store windows smashed near City Hall, merchandise was taken from stores and police and other vehicles and structures set afire.

Protests broke out throughout the Midstate over the weekend, continuing into Monday.

A third day of protesting continued at Pennsylvania’s Capitol after one that became violent on Saturday and Sunday’s protest, which remained peaceful.

A march took a violent turn in York Monday when a fight broke out between a protester and a driver. The driver was dragged out of their vehicle, while several people swarmed around the car in a scuffle. The commotion eventually resulted in someone jumping on the vehicle and shattering the rear window.

Protests continued in Lancaster City on Monday as well, following Sunday night’s, which took a violent turn after officers were hit with water bottles and other objects.

Saturday, the Governor expanded activation of the Commonwealth Response Coordination Center at the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. That allows PEMA to direct emergency operations in the impacted counties and allocate personnel as necessary.