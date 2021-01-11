Biden’s CIA Director nominee has origins in the Midstate

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Williams Burns to be his CIA Director, and the nominee has local ties.

The former ambassador to Russia and Jordan has served under both Democrats and Republicans. He retired in 2014 to run the Carnegie Endowment of International Peace in Washington D.C.

But several decades ago, Burns attended Trinity High School in Cumberland County.

He graduated in 1973 and was selected as “must studious” in his class.