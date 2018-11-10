Big donation to assist Susquehanna Service Dogs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Susquehanna Service Dogs received a big donation to continue pairing service dogs with service members.

SSD raises, trains, and places service dogs to help children and adults with disabilities become more independent.

Retired Sgt. Major Leighty, who was injured in the line of duty, relies on his SSD "Tierod" to get him through the day.

It warms his heart to hear the Order of Eastern Star donated over $100,000 to pair service doges with those who have served.

"It gives me a good felling to know that this money is going to be able to help at least three veterans with service dogs and in my case I had PTSD and I was in a bad place and Tierod he has basically saved my life," said Sgt. Major Leighty.

"We can help people in need and that's what our organization is based upon. We reach out to people that we can help and we can give to them and our members really cherish that and giving," said Emily McCarthy, Order of the Eastern Star.

McCarthy says Eastern Star Worldwide is looking for more opportunities to support service dog organizations for veterans.