Big Spring School District hosting virtual town hall to prep for next school year

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Parents in the Big Spring School District will have a chance to ask questions about the upcoming school year on Wednesday.

The virtual town hall is expected to start at 6 p.m. and the topics of the town hall are likely going to be about the return to full in-person learning and what safety protocols will be in place.

Big Spring is planning on going back to in-person classes five days a week with virtual options.

“Our goal in providing the virtual town hall meeting is to hopefully answer some of those questions, not only for parents to feel more settled and plan accordingly for the start of the school year but also to get our students settled in on what next school year may look like,” Kevin Roberts, Big Spring assistant superintendent said.

Roberts will become the district’s Superintendent on July 1.