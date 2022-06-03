COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Hundreds of street signs will be auctioned off in Columbia Borough.

The Columbia Borough Police Department will be having an auction on Saturday, June 4 at 9 a.m. with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. The auction will be held on Sadie Lane in the alley behind the borough office on 308 Locust Street.

Items available will include bicycles, a wheelchair, and old street signs. About 25 street signs will be available in the in-person auction and nearly 500 signs will be auctioned off through John Carl Auctions within the next few weeks.