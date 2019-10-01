Bill to increase salary caps for local elected officials

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Almost 25 years have passed since the salary cap has been raised for borough council members and township supervisors.

Serving in local government can be stressful and time-consuming but also rewarding.

“I don’t know anybody who serves in township government who does it for the money because you’re just not making money doing it,” said David Sanko, executive director of the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors. “They do it because they care about their community and they care about their kids and their grandkids and what those communities are going to look like for them.”

The local government commission developed two bills to keep up with the times.

“Every couple of decades they think the laws need to be updated. There has not been an increase on this law since 1995,” Sanko said.

State Sen. Scott Martin is the primary sponsor of Senate Bills 688 and 689, which would give townships and boroughs the option to raise salaries for supervisors and council members.

“This very clearly is not an across the board increase. This is just the legislature giving permission to raise the cap,” Sanko said.

There are six levels of compensation, depending on the size of a community:

For communities with not more than 4,999 people, the cap would go from $1,875 to $3,145.

For communities with 5,000 to 9,999 people, the cap would go from $2,500 to $4,190.

For communities with 10,000 to 14,999 people, the cap would go from $3,250 to $5,450.

For communities with 15,000 to 24,999 people, the cap would go from $4,125 to $6,915.

For communities with 25,000 to 34,999 people, the cap would go from $4,375 to $7,335.

For communities with 35,000 or more people, the cap would go from $5,000 to $8,385.

“I don’t know any supervisors who think the most important bill to get paid is themselves,” Sanko said. “They take care of water and sewer and roads and parks and all kinds of other things in terms of setting priorities for their communities.”

The state legislature reconvenes on October 21, at which point the bills can go to the Senate floor for a vote.