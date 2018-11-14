Bill to toughen gun laws in domestic violence cases ceremonially signed into law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Governor Tom Wolf ceremonially signed legislation that forces people with a domestic violence ruling against them to quickly surrender their guns.

Wolf thanked gun safety and victim advocates during the ceremonial bill signing of House Bill 2060, now Act 79 of 2018.

Signed into law last month, Act 79 requires anyone served a final protection from abuse order or convicted of domestic violence to surrender their guns within 24 hours.

"Pennsylvania did the right thing with House Bill 2060," Wolf said. "We did the right thing to protect victims of domestic violence. We stepped up as a united front against domestic abusers and in support of women, children, families, and communities."

Previously, state law allowed a 60-day surrender window.

Defendants may no longer give their guns to family members or friends. They are required to surrender their guns to law enforcement, a licensed firearms dealer, or an attorney.