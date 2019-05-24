Bill would allow local opt-out for video gaming terminals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new bill in the Pennsylvania Senate would allow municipalities to prohibit video gaming terminals in their communities.

Truck stops are applying to have VGTs, which are expected to roll out later this year.

When mini casinos were first proposed as part of Pennsylvania’s gaming expansion, municipalities were allowed to opt-out but could not prohibit VGTs. Senate Bill 321 gives those municipalities the option.

“Our local culture has pretty much long been opposed to having gambling inside our county,” Sen. Scott Martin (R-Lancaster) said at a budget hearing earlier this year. “Now, I have VGTs being proposed next to Thomas the Tank Engine at the Strasburg Railroad.”

The bill recently passed out of committee and is now awaiting a full vote in the Senate.