Bill introduced to ban supervised injection sites in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill to effectively criminalize the opening of supervised injection sites in Pennsylvania has been introduced in the state legislature.



Those sites allow people with substance abuse disorder to use those drugs under medical supervision, are typically provided clean needles, and can be revived if they overdose.​



If Senate Bill 933 is passed, opening such a site could result in a 20-year prison sentence for individuals or a $2 million fine for an organization.​



The bill does allow for an exception if a local government passes an ordinance authorizing an organization to open a supervised injection site. It would require three public hearings within the municipality before the opening.

The municipality would also have to require organizations to employ trained medical professionals and develop a community safety plan with police.​

A companion bill is also being introduced in the House.​



The legislation comes after Safehouse, a non-profit, put plans on hold to open a supervised injection site in Philadelphia, after opposition from the community. It would have been the first such site in the country.