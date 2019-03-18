Bill would provide paid sick leave to all Pennsylvania workers

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Two Pennsylvania senators have introduced legislation to ensure paid sick leave to all workers in the state.

Senate Bill 13 would require Pennsylvania companies to provide paid sick leave.

State Sens. Vincent Hughes (D-Philadelphia, Montgomery) and Katie Muth (D-Berks, Chester, Montgomery) said under their proposal, people could use paid sick leave for their own care or the care of a family member, including a spouse, children, and parents.

They said at least 400,000 Pennsylvania workers would benefit from paid sick leave, particularly minimum wage and low-income workers in retail, hospitality and other service sectors.

Hughes and Muth said similar legislation in California and Philadelphia has helped decrease lost workdays by allowing sick workers to stay home, preventing the further spread of flu and other illnesses.