Bills to provide support, assistance to female prison inmates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- - Since 1985 the rate of incarcerated women has increased at nearly double the rate of men.

Members of the state's Legislative Black Caucus are now looking to introduce five bills they say will help not only female inmates, but their children as well.

Representative Morgan Cephas has a bill that would create a "Women and Girls Committee" that would be within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

"We have to ensure that we're enacting policies and legislation that will have an impact on these women's lives," said Cephas. "The committee would focus on improving preventive efforts, to keep girls out of the system. As well as efforts to help those who are re-entering the community from returning to prison."

Representative Patty Kim also has a bill which would create a place for a woman who gives birth behind bars to live with her infant for up to 18 months.

"I think the baby and the mother need to stay together. Give that child a good chance of a strong foundation," said Kim. "We need more compassion, empathy, and sympathy in our policies."

Other bills would require state prisons to provide free feminine hygiene products to inmates. Another would allow incarcerated parents to make a free monthly phone call to their children. Another bill would create a system to help inmates register for available benefits before they are released.

"If they need to see a doctor, it won't be so difficult. Because, before they leave the Department of Corrections, they'll already have health care," said Rep. Joanna McClinton.

Right now the lawmakers are looking for co-sponsors for the five bills, and hope to introduce them when they return to session in the fall.