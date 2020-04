PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Amtrak and SEPTA are joining other regional transportation operators across the country to participate in #SoundTheHorn, a coordinated effort to simultaneously sound their vehicle horns at 3 p.m. on Thursday to honor heroic transportation and other essential workers across the country.

As a tribute to the essential workers on the front lines of this public health crisis, including transportation workers, SEPTA trains, buses and trollies running in service across the Greater Philadelphia area, as well as Amtrak trains across the nation, will give two one-second horn blasts in solidarity with partner agencies.