Bishop Bridge in Cumberland and York Counties closes permanently due to deterioration

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland and York Counties announced on Thursday the Bishop Bridge over the Yellow Breeches Creek will be permanently closed after an inspection showed significant deterioration.

The 123-year-old bridge officially closed Thursday afternoon after their 3-month inspection showed structure damage that cannot be repaired. Bishop Bridge crossed through Upper Allen Township and Monaghan Township.

The bridge was last repaired in 2014 for component damage and reopened in 2015.

County officials say there was limited need for Bishop Bridge, as there was low daily traffic and easy access to a nearby detour. With an almost $3 million repair in view, officials saw a low cost to benefit ratio and decided to authorize closure back in 2018.

The counties worked with Messiah University and constructed an emergency access road through campus to give emergency workers better access during floods. The future of the bridge after closing is to be determined, with options ranging from a new owner, to demolishing, to simply closing it.