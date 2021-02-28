Black History Month celebrated in Lower Paxton Township with a unique workout

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Some people in Dauphin County took part in a unique workout experience and celebrated black history month.

There was a lot of energy at Crunch Fitness off of Union Deposit Rd. in Lower Paxton Township.

Many took part in traditional African dance and performance class taught by Lark Daniels.

Organizers say it’s a great opportunity for men and women to build up a good sweat and learn about African Culture.

“What makes her class so unique is she knows the history of African dance herself and she provides that history during the classes and offering live drumming during the classes as well,” said fitness instructor Jennifer Laing.

The event also featured black owned businesses, giving them a chance to show their products and services,