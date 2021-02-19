Black-owned businesses surviving the pandemic

Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and many have been hurting during the pandemic. Black-owned businesses especially know the pains of struggle and have consistently come out on the other side.

With a simple stroll along Front Street, Steelton Borough, “I try to have clothing that make women look good, feel good, so they can have that mean confidence,” said Maisha Webb.

That ‘mean confidence’ flows throughout her Mean Girl Style Boutique (MGS).

Webb opened a Steelton store just over a year ago. She got the name from a Jay-Z song.

“‘I got this model chick that don’t cook or clean but she can dress and her walk is mean, ’and I was like ‘ooh I like that,” Webb said. “I like words that are supposed to have a negative connotation and you can spin it to a positive.”

She started by just selling shoes online that business grew into much more including clothing and accessories.

“My thing is to make women feel beautiful when they put my clothes on. That’s what it’s all about,” Webb added.

That sense of empowerment can be felt throughout Steelton. MGS is one of many black-owned businesses you’ll find on front street alone.

“We all try to connect as well, there’s no competition which I love that. We all support each other.”

But that doesn’t mean it’s easy.

“Down here in Steelton it’s rough.”

Just a few doors down, Ebony One Barber Shop.

“Do you remember the apollo? they would have people on the stage sing, if you wasn’t good a clown would come out and pull you off, said barber Robert Butts. “If you don’t have a good business down here in Steelton you just don’t survive. We’re blessed to still be here after all this time.”

This shop has been a part of Steelton for a decade.

“This is a place you can come if you’re having a down day. You can always come to the barber shop and get laughs, Butts added. “That’s just what we’re all about. It’s part of our therapy, the laughter, and that’s what we do all the time.”

The barber shop looks much different these days. You’d usually see this place packed with guys talking about sports, politics, and everything in between. But the pandemic changed that.

Ebony closed for several months, and now it’s appointment only.

Things were tough at MGS as well.

“I kind of panicked. I was like ‘should I just close, should I give up, should I just throw in the towel,’” Webb said. “At first I looked at my kids and I’m not doing it just for me. I’m doing it for them as well. I want them to see me as this strong black woman, this go-getter.”

“The pandemic took its toll on many of these small businesses along front street but COVID actually had the opposite effect for one of them. Still it wasn’t something to celebrate.”

“The pandemic really has caused an explosion in the business and sometimes it’s real difficult to keep up,” said Reverend James Tate.

Major H. Winfield Funeral Home has been a staple in Steelton since 1951.

“We’re in our 70th year and I’m thankful to god I’ve been here personally for 50 years, and for 50 years, you begin to be a part of families. Their children, their children and that’s been exponential when it relates to how we’ve grown.”

This black-owned family business has helped countless people through the most difficult time of their lives.

But nothing could prepare them for COVID.

“The hardest part probably has just been to stand with people and to feel the heartbreak, Tate added. “Particularly when they’ve not been allowed in the last moments to spend with their loved one. Not allowed to say goodbye, that’s been hard.”

Tate is no stranger to struggles being a black business owner. He’s had to deal with a lot.

“The banking institutions were not always favorable to us and there’s no question that a lot of it had to do with some racism that was going on in the community.”

But he always found a way to keep working.

“And that’s why we struggle a lot sometimes simply because we do it on our own, we don’t sit around and wait for someone to come and bail us out.”

That perseverance can be seen with each of these businesses whether it’s been around for 70 years or just one.

“This was always a passion of mine, Webb said. “So to show my kids especially and other young girls it’s very possible if you have a dream. Turn that passion into profit.”

While these businesses are very different, they all had to think outside the box to keep afloat through this pandemic.