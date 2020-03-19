Blood donation needed amid coronavirus concerns

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The threat of coronavirus is causing a shortage of blood supplies in Central Pennsylvania.

More than 55 blood drives to support the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank have been canceled. They say supplies are down 40%.

“The blood supply will not continue to be supplied if this keeps going. The healthier you are, the more chance you are to successfully give. So, we are asking the healthy donors to come out and do their best to keep the blood supply at a safe level,” Kacy Englebrook, donor resource consultant at Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank said.

The blood bank is extending hours, Donor Centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow the community to donate blood in a more socially-spaced manner keeping stations at least 10 feet apart.

The blood bank is asking donors to call 1-800-771-0059 to schedule an appointment at a blood donation center or a blood drive. They are scheduling donors to ensure they are meeting infection control procedures and all necessary social distancing requirements. These changes are designed to help assure the safety of blood donors and staff.

They will still welcome walk-in donors but just note they may have to wait outside until space is available.