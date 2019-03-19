Local

Blood drive hosted by midstate police departments wraps up

Posted: Mar 18, 2019 10:00 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 18, 2019 10:00 PM EDT

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - A blood drive hosted by several midstate police departments will save hundreds of lives. 

The Bleed Blue Blood Drive ended on Monday evening. It was hosted by four police departments in Lancaster County. 

They were competing to see who could get the most people to donate. 

Patrolman Natlie Littlehale, of the Manheim Township Police Department organized the blood drive. She says she is proud police were able to get 88 units of blood, which can save about 265 people. 

"It was a great experience for me who has never done that, and is scared of needles, to realize it was very easy -- completely painless and simple. It just made you feel so good when you walked out of there knowing that 3 lives were saved by you sitting down for 10 minutes," said Littlehale. 

Manheim Township Police won the competition, and that means they will be able to keep this American flag as a trophy. 

Proposed change in custody law would allow make-up time

