Blue Mountain Farms experiences record Christmas tree sales

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — ABC News reported a record number of fresh Christmas trees will be sold this year, with many communities having shortages this holiday season.

ABC27 stopped by a local Christmas tree farm to see how they were handling Christmas tree sales and requests. According to Blue Mountain Farms Christmas Trees in Middle Paxton Township, it’s been nearly impossible to keep up with demand.

Blue Mountain employees have been caught off guard by the record sales they’re experiencing. But after talking with customers, it all makes sense.

“Everyone wants to have their home Christmas this year.They want a fresh-cut tree, they christmas at home,” says Blue Mountain employee Angie Shaw. “They want happy. They’re done with the gloom of 2020. They’re ready for the happy, the excitement, the holiday, and they’ve started early and everyone to have the happiness of Christmas.”

Blue Mountain Farms will be open this upcoming weekend, Dec. 4 through 6, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.