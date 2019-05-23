Body found in Susquehanna River identified as missing man Video

WASHINGTON BORO, Pa. (WHTM) - A body recovered from the Susquehanna River on Sunday has been identified as a Harrisburg man who went missing in February.

The death of 49-year-old Padam Rizal has been ruled a suicide, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni. Rizal's dental records were also used to confirm his identity.

Rizal was supposed to meet with his family on Feb. 21 but failed to arrive. The following day, the car he was driving was found abandoned on the I-83 South Bridge over the river.

His body was found by a fisherman Sunday morning between Manor Township, in Lancaster County, and Lower Windsor Township, in York County.

Rizal's friends and family described Rizal as a pillar of their community, noting that he served on Gov. Tom Wolf's Asian-Pacific Commission.

Weeks after his disappearance, the Bhutanese Community offered a $10,000 reward for information regarding his disappearance.