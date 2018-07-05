Body found in Susquehanna River, too early to tell if it's missing man

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) - - Emergency crews recovered a body from the Susquehanna River on Wednesday night.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Steve Diamantoni says it is too early to say if it is the body of a man who fell into the river Tuesday night.

Crews from York and Lancaster counties searched a stretch of the river near Lower Windsor Township.

Officials said the 35-year-old was trying to get onto his boat when he fell between the dock and the boat. Six other people on the boat tried to help get him out but couldn't.

The call for assistance came in just before 8 p.m. Crews from Harrisburg were called to help.

Crews ended their search Wednesday evening.