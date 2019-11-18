Person of interest sought after body found in trunk

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a person of interest regarding a homicide in Franklin County.

They say Justin Hockenberry, 36, of Orrstown, may have information about the killing of 37-year-old Demetrios Kalathas, of Guilford Township.

Justin Hockenberry

Kalathas was reported missing Friday. He was found dead Sunday in the trunk of a white 2003 Lincoln Town Car, in the Lions Club parking lot in Lurgan Township. Police say he had been shot multiple times.

Hockenberry is wanted for felony offenses of receiving stolen property and felony sale or transfer of firearms in an unrelated investigation.

Anyone who knows where Hockenberry should call state police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.

