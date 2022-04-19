(WHTM) – The body recovered from the Susquehanna River near Three Mile Island has been identified as Miquel Maldonado Jr., according to Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo.

Police previously identified Maldonado as the man who threatened a woman on top of a car while it was floating on the Susquehanna River.

On January 16, two city workers called the police after they spotted a car floating in the Susquehanna River near the Dock Street Dam around 3:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle with Maldanodo, a woman, and a two-year-old child inside.

After moving to the top of the vehicle, Maldanado Jr. held up a four to six-inch knife in his hand and screamed “Shoot me. Shoot me,” at the officers. While the police attempted to deescalate the situation, Maldanodo Jr. then turned the knife, threatening the woman.

It was at this time that police shot four rounds at Maldanado Jr. While police were unsure if they hit him, according to District Attorney Chardo, Maldanodo Jr. slid from the car into the river.

The woman and child were then rescued by the Harrisburg Fire Department and taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment and both survived. While the circumstances of how the car ended up in the river are unknown, Chardo confirmed it was not a police chase.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

The search efforts for Maldanodo were discontinued days later due to the dangerous conditions of the river, including moving ice.

The Londonderry Fire Department and South Central EMS Ambulance were among the first responders at the scene when Maldonado’s body was recovered on Monday.