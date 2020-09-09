Body of 18-year-old recovered from river identified

by: The Associated Press

AIRVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have identified an 18-year-old man whose body was found after he went missing in the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania over the weekend.

The Lancaster County coroner’s office said the victim was Dax Stauffer of Lititz. No further information was released about his death.

Crews were called at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday to the Muddy Creek boat access in Lower Chanceford Township in York County, state police said. The victim had been swimming with friends when they lost sight of him, police said.

The search was called off at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday due to dangerous conditions but resumed Sunday, and the body was recovered Tuesday in the area where he was last seen, police said.

