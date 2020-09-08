Body of swimmer missing in river recovered, police say

AIRVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The body of an 18-year-old man missing in the Susquehanna River in Pennsylvania over the weekend has been recovered, authorities said Tuesday.

Crews were called at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday to the Muddy Creek boat access in Lower Chanceford Township in York County, state police said.

The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, had been swimming with friends when they lost sight of him, police said.

The search was called off at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday due to dangerous conditions, but the effort resumed Sunday and the body of the Lancaster County resident was recovered Tuesday, police said.