MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania American Water is advising residents in the Indian Creek Housing development, which is located in Hampden Township, Cumberland county to boil their water before using it.

This notice applies to approximately 450 customer connections in the Indian Creek housing development in Pennsylvania American Water’s Mechanicsburg system.

According to a press release, the water system experienced a loss of positive water pressure due to the main break in Hampden Township.

A loss of positive water pressure is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back-pressure or back-siphonage. Because of this, Pennsylvania American Water is advising residents to boil their water before consumption.

At this time, Pennsylvania American Water is working to repair the main break. The company is also collecting water samples, including bacteria samples.

For safety, bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and cool before using, or using bottled water. You should use boil or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice.

For more information about this advisory, and when the work will be completed, click here.