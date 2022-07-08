CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The mill in Boiling Springs, a historic building which was damaged in a fire earlier this year, is now under construction. The mill has been operating as an apartment building, but was recently purchased by Caprice Properties.

Caprice Properties plans to renovate the building and put a restaurant and bar in place of the apartments.

The 230-year-old building is being partially demolished, but the goal is to save as much of the historic limestones walls as possible.