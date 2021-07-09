Boiling Springs neighbors mourn a school board member killed while cycling

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — What was most remarkable about Edith Rob, people who knew her say, was how unpretentious the Notre Dame law school graduate and retired Army colonel was despite being so remarkable.

She and her husband Sam, a retired Army colonel too, raised two sons, Samuel and Jacob, who were valedictorian and salutatorian at Boiling Springs High School. Both graduated from Princeton University and were making their parents proud with their own Army careers. But you wouldn’t have known any of that either, just meeting these unassuming people, said Liz Knouse, a close friend of “Edyie” Rob, as everyone knew the 61-year-old Boiling Springs resident.

A viewing for Rob is Friday night, one week after police say she died after being struck by a car while riding her bicycle in Monroe Township. Sam, 68, was injured too but is recovering, Knouse said. Police said both were wearing safety helmets; the 74-year-old woman who police say was driving the car hasn’t been charged.

Knouse, speaking about and for a family too distraught to speak, described a woman who was meticulous yet thoughtful. “I don’t know anybody who has read every [school district] policy, and could tell you them chapter and verse,” Knouse said. “But she did.”

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily newsletter

At the same time, Knouse said Rob, who also a debate coach, cared about everyone’s point of view, even, perhaps especially, when she disagreed.

“Part of her legacy is one of listening,” Knouse said. “She took the time to get to know our students.”

Knouse said the family has experienced so much help and support this week that they have had to turn some away, ask for folks to slow down the food deliveries, for example.

“Everybody in Boiling Springs knows everyone,” Knouse said.

And the Rob family?

“The Robs are a family that when they moved here in their Army travels and made Boiling Springs their home,” 14 years ago, she said. “They really, truly made it their home.”