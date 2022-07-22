STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Borough of Steelton is one of five recipients of a 2022 grant from the Healthy Babies Initiative, a combination of Healthy Babies Bright Futures (HBBF) and the Mayors Innovation Project (MIP). The initiative gave the grants to reduce neurotoxic exposure for babies with resilience co-benefits.

The plan to reduce babies’ exposure to neurotoxic exposure includes reducing lead exposure and air toxins, increasing access to locally grown and organic food, and integrating exposure reduction into municipal purchasing programs.

The grant had a large pool of applicants, with cities ranging from 6,000 to 560,000 residents. The Borough of Steelton will receive $10,000, and technical assistance, to put plans into action.

The other four recipients of the grant are:

Carlisle, Pennsylvania

Holland, Michigan

Middleton, Wisconsin

Petaluma, California

South Portland, Maine.

“Cities like the Borough of Steelton are stepping up to measurably reduce exposures that harm the developing minds of their youngest residents,” said Kyra Naumoff Shields, PhD, HBBF’s Bright Cities Program Director. “These consistent efforts—and the dedicated leaders behind them—are what we absolutely need to provide a more equitable start in life for our leaders of tomorrow.”

One of of six children in the United States suffer from neurodevelopmental disability. and there is evidence that links chemical exposure with neurodevelopmental delays. To learn more about the Mayors Innovation project, visit their website here; To learn more about Healthy Babies Bright Futures, click here.