Boy dies in Red Roof Inn after fentanyl overdose, Dauphin County Drug Task Force investigates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Drug Task Force and Susquehanna Township Police continue to investigate the death of a juvenile boy. The boy died in a hotel room at a Red Roof Inn Friday afternoon, Oct. 30.

According to the Susquehanna Township police report, officers were called to the Red Roof Inn for a suspicious death on Friday. After an initial investigation, the officers revealed that the delivery of fentanyl led to the boy’s death.

While the boy’s name has not yet been released, two adults have been charged in the case. Cheyenne J. McGinness, 23, has been charged with one count of corruption of minors for allowing the boy to be in her hotel room within close proximity of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

McGinness was taken to the Dauphin County Prison.

On Friday, Oct. 29, the Susquehanna Township Police and Dauphin County Drug Task Force actively investigated the scene to identify Adalberto Rodriguez-Roman, 42, of Harrisburg. He has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, and two counts of criminal use of a communications facility.

Rodriguez-Roman was taken and remains in prison as of Saturday, Oct. 30.

The investigation is ongoing with the help of members of the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office, the Pa. Attorney General’s office, and the Capital Area Forensics Unit.

This is a developing story.