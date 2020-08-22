1 dead, 1 injured after house fire in Dauphin County

UPDATE: Authorities say 67-year-old Deborah Mae Motter died as a result of inhaling smoke and burns from the fire. She was said to have lived in the home where the fire blazed.

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are reporting that a 67-year-old female has passed away. A 72-year-old male had minor injuries and was transported to Holy Spirit hospital.

The fire marshal is investigating and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Original story: According to dispatchers, the house fire with entrapment is located at Dee Court in Fisherville.

We will update when we know more.

