I-81 South in Lebanon County closed following tractor-trailer, multi-vehicle crash

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — I-81 South is closed after a tractor-trailer rolled over. A multi-vehicle crash then followed as a result of the tractor-trailer.
Traffic is backed up along I-81 Northbound due to PennDOT diverting traffic .
Injuries are reported, however there are no fatalities currently. The crash happened between the Annville/Fort Indiantown Gap and Grantville/Hershey exits.
