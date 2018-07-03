Breaking their silence: sisters want diocese to release them from confidentiality agreement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - - "This has ravaged the family," said Harrisburg attorney Ben Andreozzi Monday just after filing suit against the Harrisburg Catholic Diocese.

Andreozzi represents two sisters who are part of a family serially abused by a priest. Several daughters in the one family were molested in the 1980's, according to Andreozzi's suit. Two of the daughters got a settlement from the Harrisburg Diocese in the 1990's that included a confidentiality agreement saying that no one in the family can discuss the case or the crimes.

But now two others sisters, who didn't settle, want to speak up. Andreozzi's suit wants the diocese to release the siblings from that confidentiality agreement.

"these women suffered in silence for years and years and years, concerned about what might happen to their sister if they spoke up," Andreozzi said.

The sisters, Patricia Julius and Lara McKeever want to tell their story of abuse at the hands of now deceased Father Augustin Giella at the now shuttered St John's Catholic Church in Enhaut, Dauphin County. Andreozzi says letting victims break their silence on their own terms is important to the healing process.

"These girls can say whatever they want about every terrible experience that ever happened to them, to give them the power back to control their future," Andreozzi said.

In a statement, the Harrisburg Diocese said it no longer enforces confidentiality agreements and the women are free to speak. Andreozzi said he'd like that in writing.

Of course, a broader statewide grand jury report on clergy abuse in six diocese, including Harrisburg, is being held under wraps by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Victim's are painfully aware of that, Andreozzi said.

"Every day that passes without this grand jury report coming out is a day that somebody is silenced, somebody doesn't know about the abuse that they've suffered, and those are important things."