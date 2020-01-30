Bret Michaels, Poison first inductees to Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Bret Michaels and Poison will lead the group of first-ever inductees into the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Michaels, of Mechanicsburg, is currently on his “Unbroken” world tour with his solo band, which has played to sold-out arenas and audiences around the world. He often makes stops at local favorites when back in the Keystone State.

“The Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame is proud to induct Bret Michaels and Poison into its inaugural class. As a non-profit organization focused on music education for the local youth, the CPMHOF is honored to recognize Bret and the band in a positive light. Bret and Poison have always held a special place in the hearts of Central Pennsylvanians, and now they’ll be immortalized in our local Hall of Fame,” founder Brandon Valentine said.