HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — A replacement project on a bridge in Adams County has been announced.

According to PennDOT, a bridge on Route 394, also known as Shivers Corner Road is set to begin on Tuesday, March 22.

The bridge spans a tributary to Rock Creek on the east side of the intersection with Goldenville Road in Straban Township. The project includes replacing the bridge, guard rail upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction projects.

Because of this, the bridge and Goldenville Road will be closed. A 107-day detour will be in effect starting on Tuesday, March 22. This detour can be seen below and will use Old Harrisburg Road, Route 234, and Route 34.

The detour that will be in place is marked in orange. Courtesy of PennDOT.

Work is expected to be completed by October 12, 2022, and the project will cost about $1.3 million.