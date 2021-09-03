Bridge over Swatara Creek reopens after Ida caused rising water levels

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The North Duke Street Bridge in Hummelstown, Dauphin County, has now reopened because Swatara Creek is finally receding after Hurricane Ida’s remnants wreaked havoc in the Midstate.

That’s a big change from when abc27 visited earlier Friday afternoon when it was still closed. The water was well over its banks but debris is still piled against the bridge. Now, crews will need time trying to clean it up.

“We’re fortunate in this case in that North Duke Street was the only roadway affected in Hummelstown Borough,” Hummelstown Borough Police Chief Justin Hess said. “The roadway was shut down relatively late. We kept it open as long as we could. As soon as water started to impede the roadway, we shut it down.”

Chief Hess says an engineer checked the bridge and said it was safe enough to reopen.