CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — In Dauphin County, the Mapledale Road Bridge in Conewago Township has been replaced and reopened.

It is now a two-lane bridge with new pavement. Township and county officials say the bridge was in need of major renovation and essential for infrastructure.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“The board of commissioners and these township supervisors are committed to a quality infrastructure,” said Dauphin County Commissioner Chad Saylor.

The bridge replacement cost $400,000.