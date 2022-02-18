Bridge replacement to begin in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa, (WHTM) — A bridge replacement project is set to begin on Hanover Road in Adams County.

The bridge that spans Conewago Creek between Geiselman Road in Union Township and Water Drive, also known as Easton Way, in Conewago Township, will begin to be replaced on Monday, March 1.

Work includes replacing the existing structure with a wider structure consisting of two 11-foot lanes and two 8-foot shoulders.

The bridge will be replaced in phases and traffic will be restricted to a single lane on the bridge on March 1. Temporary traffic signals will be installed to allow alternating directions of traffic to cross the bridge

The project is set to be completed by October 25, 2023.