Bronx woman arrested for defrauding over $1.5 million from Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Katherine Gonzalez has been arrested in New York City after falsifying documents and information to defraud over $1.5 million from Franklin County.

Chambersburg police say the Franklin County Controller’s Officer received an email in December 2019 claiming to be a representative of Lobar, Inc. asking to change direct deposit payment information. Lobar is a construction company tasked with building an addition to the county’s courthouse complex.

The “representative” was then given a form, which was later completed and delivered alongside a voided TD Bank check displaying Lobar, Inc. on the upper left side to provide updated banking info. Lobar employer information was also given in attempts to legitimize the process.

Police believe the check was forged.

Several months after, Franklin County sent a payment to the TD Bank account worth $1,570,638.33. That money was deposited Feb. 24, 2020, and placed on hold and marked suspicious one week later.

An investigation was launched by TD Bank, which determined the account had no affiliation with Lobar and that the funds needed to be reversed. TD Bank received a search warrant from a common pleas district court and discovered the account belonged to Gonzalez, 55, and her 19-year-old son.

Police say Gonzalez made three withdrawals in the amounts of $75,000, $80,000, and $88,000. She made the check for $75,000 payable to herself and the other two checks to other people with accounts at Digital Federal Credit Union.

A stop payment was made on the check for $88,000 and returned to Franklin County. The two accounts with DFCU had balances of $56,500 and $47,832.28 and were frozen and also returned to the county.

Gonzalez was charged with two first-degree felonies, theft by deception and receiving stolen property.

The New York City Police Department assisted the Chambersburg Police Department with this investigation.

