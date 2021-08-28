Brother of 9/11 firefighter visits Hershey to remember fallen

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s been nearly 20 years since the attacks on 9/11, and the brother of a fallen New York City firefighter continues to help families of those who lost loved ones that day, including here in the Midstate.

Frank Siller has begun a 537-mile walk to Manhattan in honor of the heroic first responders who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, including his brother Stephen.

Stephen was a firefighter in Lower Manhattan.

Siller is the founder of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. He’s walking 16 miles a day through Maryland, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

So many people and organizations in the Hershey area helped raise money for his effort.

The proceeds help families of fallen first responders and veterans.

“Every step of this journey has a purpose and every step of this walk has a meaning and it has been unbelievable,” Frank Siller said.

Siller’s walk will end on September 11 at his late brother’s fire station in Lower Manhattan.