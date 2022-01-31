Brothers Osborne performing at the Hershey Theatre

DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 28: John Osborne (L) and T.J. Osborne (R) of the Brothers Osborne perform during the half time of the game between the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Bears show at Ford Field on November 28, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Country music duo Brothers Osborne are bringing their “We’re Not For Everyone Tour” to the Hershey Theatre on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Brothers Osborne has previously toured with Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, Little Big Town, Miranda Lambert, and more. Their current tour is hitting more than 50 markets including New York, Los Angeles, Vancouver, Dallas, Atlanta, and now, Hershey.

The singer/songwriter siblings have collected five Country Music Association (CMA) and five American Country Music (ACM) trophies and stand as nine-time GRAMMY nominees. Brothers Osborne is in the running for Best Country Album (“Skeletons”) and Best Country Duo/Group Performance (“Younger Me”) at the upcoming 64th GRAMMY Awards.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. and are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.