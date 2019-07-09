Brown water discharge in Dauphin Co. and repairs to a water main break

As of Tuesday morning, some in the Midstate are waking up with brown water coming out of their sink and shower faucets.

So far all the complaints we’ve heard of are in Dauphin County, Susquehanna Township and Lower Paxton Township. One common denominator between all the issues so far is they all have Suez water. We reached out to the company to figure out why it’s happening and how much longer this will last.

Suez water tells ABC27 News an unassociated contractor illegally tapped into a fire hydrant and that’s what they think is causing the issue. The water company would not say which contractor or where the hydrant is located.

Suez said Wednesday they’ll start “Directional flushing” for two days in Susquehanna and Lower Paxton Township. Suez warns this solution may make things worse before better, causing more discolored water for more people.

We spoke with a couple of frustrated Dauphin County residents. One said she’s been dealing with the brown water since May and hasn’t gotten a lot of direct answers from the company. Suez tells ABC27 News that instead of a mass notification they’re dealing with customer concerns one-on-one.

In an unrelated issue, Suez is also working on repairing a 24-inch water delivery pipe on Linglestown Road. Starting Tuesday night Suez water will temporarily shut down service in parts of Susquehanna and Lower Paxton townships.

The water will be shut down from 10:00 pm Tuesday to 4:00 am Wednesday and 10:00 pm Wednesday to 4:00 am Thursday. To find out if you’re water will be impacted click here.