Brownstown man facing seven felonies for alleged possession of over 600 child pornography images

WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Brownstown man is facing seven felony charges related to possession and acquiring of child pornography.

During the execution of a search warrant, West Earl Township Police received a tip that claimed Garth Bates was uploading child pornography through an email account. When the warrant was executed, police say they seized a laptop, tablet, and cell phone which altogether contained 606 child pornographic images.

Bates is facing charges including possession of child pornography, criminal use of communication facility, and dissemination of photographs/video of child sex acts. On Wednesday, Oct. 27, Bates turned himself in. He faces $20,000 bail and has been fingerprinted and photographed by police.